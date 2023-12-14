On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Gustav Forsling going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

  • In three of 28 games this season, Forsling has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Forsling recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 20:08 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:24 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:38 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:50 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:02 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:24 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 24:50 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:13 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 3-1

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

