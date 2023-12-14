Heat vs. Bulls December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Heat (11-8) go head to head with the Chicago Bulls (6-14) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.
Heat vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo posts 22.3 points, 9.9 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.2% from the field.
- Jimmy Butler puts up 21.7 points, 3.9 assists and 5.4 boards per game.
- Kyle Lowry puts up 9.7 points, 4.0 boards and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 45.7% from the floor and 46.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per game.
- Jaime Jaquez posts 12.0 points, 3.9 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Duncan Robinson posts 14.5 points, 2.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic delivers 16.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Bulls.
- Coby White is averaging 14.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He's sinking 41.6% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- The Bulls are receiving 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Alex Caruso this year.
- The Bulls are receiving 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Patrick Williams this year.
- Andre Drummond gets the Bulls 5.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Heat vs. Bulls Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Bulls
|112.3
|Points Avg.
|106.9
|110.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.9
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|44.4%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|34.9%
