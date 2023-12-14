The Miami Heat (14-10) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (9-16) at Kaseya Center on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET.

Their last time out, the Heat won on Wednesday 115-104 over the Hornets. Duncan Robinson's team-high 23 points paced the Heat in the win.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bam Adebayo C Out Hip 22.3 9.9 3.9 Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 Haywood Highsmith SF Out Back 6.5 2.7 1.5 Josh Richardson SG Out Illness 10.3 2.7 3.1 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5.0 4.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0.0 0.0 0.0

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Alex Caruso: Questionable (Ankle), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot)

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

Heat vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5.5 217.5

