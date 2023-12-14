Heat vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - December 14
The Miami Heat (14-10) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (9-16) at Kaseya Center on Thursday, December 14 at 7:30 PM ET.
Their last time out, the Heat won on Wednesday 115-104 over the Hornets. Duncan Robinson's team-high 23 points paced the Heat in the win.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bam Adebayo
|C
|Out
|Hip
|22.3
|9.9
|3.9
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Out
|Back
|6.5
|2.7
|1.5
|Josh Richardson
|SG
|Out
|Illness
|10.3
|2.7
|3.1
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|22.9
|5.0
|4.6
|R.J. Hampton
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Alex Caruso: Questionable (Ankle), Zach LaVine: Out (Foot)
Heat vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI
Heat vs. Bulls Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Heat
|-5.5
|217.5
