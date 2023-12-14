The Miami Heat (14-10) play the Chicago Bulls (9-16) on December 14, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

Miami has a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 22nd.

The Heat record only 0.7 fewer points per game (112.7) than the Bulls allow (113.4).

Miami has a 9-3 record when scoring more than 113.4 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat score 116.8 points per game in home games, compared to 109.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.1 points per contest.

Defensively Miami has played worse at home this year, giving up 116.9 points per game, compared to 107.4 in away games.

The Heat are sinking 12.5 threes per game, which is 0.6 fewer than they're averaging when playing on the road (13.1). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 40.7% in home games and 37.9% in away games.

Heat Injuries