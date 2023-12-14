Nikola Vucevic and Jimmy Butler are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Chicago Bulls and the Miami Heat meet at Kaseya Center on Thursday (with opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 23.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +102) 6.5 (Over: +100)

Butler's 21.6 points per game average is 1.9 less than Thursday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (5.5).

Butler has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 1.9 less than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: +122)

Vucevic's 16.4 points per game are 1.1 less than Thursday's over/under.

He averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Thursday (which is 11.5).

Vucevic averages 3.3 assists, 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Vucevic has made 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -147) 6.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +196)

DeMar DeRozan's 22.3 points per game average is 1.2 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 3.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Thursday.

DeRozan has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (6.5).

DeRozan has hit one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

