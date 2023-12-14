Kaseya Center is where the Miami Heat (14-10) and Chicago Bulls (9-16) will go head to head on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Jimmy Butler is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Heat vs. Bulls

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, NBCS-CHI

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat beat the Hornets on Wednesday, 115-104. Duncan Robinson scored a team-high 23 points (and contributed three assists and two boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Duncan Robinson 23 2 3 2 0 6 Kyle Lowry 17 2 1 2 0 4 Jaime Jaquez 17 6 8 1 0 2

Heat vs Bulls Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Butler posts 21.6 points, 5.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez is averaging 12.6 points, 2.7 assists and 3.6 boards per contest.

Kyle Lowry's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 4.0 boards and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Robinson averages 15.1 points, 2.8 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the field and 43.9% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in league).

Kevin Love averages 8.6 points, 6.6 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 40.3% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 17.5 4 4.8 0.7 0.3 0.6 Jaime Jaquez 16.8 3.9 3.3 0.8 0.2 1.4 Caleb Martin 15.2 5.4 2.8 0.7 0.4 1.6 Kyle Lowry 12.7 4 3.4 1.1 0.4 2.6 Kevin Love 8.4 6.3 2.7 0.5 0.2 1.5

