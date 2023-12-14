Jaime Jaquez plus his Miami Heat teammates take on the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Jaquez, in his most recent appearance, had 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists in a 115-104 win over the Hornets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jaquez's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jaime Jaquez Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.6 16.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.9 Assists 2.5 2.7 3.3 PRA -- 18.9 24 PR -- 16.2 20.7 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Jaime Jaquez Insights vs. the Bulls

Jaquez is responsible for taking 11.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.7 per game.

Jaquez is averaging 3.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 14th in possessions per game with 99.6. His opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 99.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 113.4 points per contest, the Bulls are the 16th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Bulls have allowed 45.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 26th in the NBA.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked team in the league, conceding 27.9 assists per contest.

The Bulls are the worst team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 14.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaime Jaquez vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 33 19 3 4 3 0 2 11/18/2023 27 6 3 0 1 0 0

