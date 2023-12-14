The Miami Heat, with Jimmy Butler, face off versus the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 115-104 win over the Hornets (his most recent action) Butler produced 15 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

In this article we will dive into Butler's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.6 21.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 4.6 Assists 5.5 4.6 5.6 PRA -- 31.4 31.8 PR -- 26.8 26.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Bulls

This season, he's put up 14.0% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.4 per contest.

Butler's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 99.7 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Bulls have conceded 113.4 points per contest, which is 16th-best in the league.

Allowing 45.8 rebounds per game, the Bulls are the 26th-ranked squad in the league.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked team in the league, allowing 27.9 assists per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jimmy Butler vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 29 16 3 6 0 0 1 11/18/2023 33 25 3 2 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.