Will Jonah Gadjovich Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 14?
The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jonah Gadjovich light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Gadjovich stats and insights
- Gadjovich is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
- Gadjovich has no points on the power play.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Gadjovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|6:37
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:12
|Home
|W 5-4
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:41
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|6:42
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|4:55
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|6:09
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|3:27
|Home
|W 5-3
|11/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:20
|Away
|W 2-1
Panthers vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
