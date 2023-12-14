The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jonah Gadjovich light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonah Gadjovich score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Gadjovich stats and insights

  • Gadjovich is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.
  • Gadjovich has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Gadjovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 6:37 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:12 Home W 5-4
11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:41 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 6:42 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 4:55 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:17 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:09 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 3:27 Home W 5-3
11/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:20 Away W 2-1

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

