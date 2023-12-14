For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Kevin Stenlund a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

  • Stenlund has scored in six of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
  • Stenlund has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 22.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Stenlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:25 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:49 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:47 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:22 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:35 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 12:37 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:04 Home L 3-1

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

