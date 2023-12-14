Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Marion County, Florida today, we've got what you need.
Marion County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ocala Christian Academy at Meadowbrook Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Ocala, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Lutheran HS at Redeemer Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Ocala, FL
- Conference: 2A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belleview High School at Lecanto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Lecanto, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunnellon High School at Nature Coast Tech High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
