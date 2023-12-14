Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will face the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Tkachuk are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 18:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Tkachuk has a goal in five of 28 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Tkachuk has a point in 14 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points six times.

Tkachuk has an assist in 10 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Tkachuk goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +37.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 28 Games 3 20 Points 4 5 Goals 1 15 Assists 3

