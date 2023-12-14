The Florida Panthers' upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Nick Cousins light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Cousins stats and insights

Cousins has scored in two of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Cousins has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.7 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Cousins recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:24 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:35 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:32 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 11:26 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:45 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:33 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:15 Home L 3-1

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

