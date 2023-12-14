Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 14?
Can we expect Oliver Ekman-Larsson lighting the lamp when the Florida Panthers play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Oliver Ekman-Larsson score a goal against the Canucks?
Ekman-Larsson stats and insights
- Ekman-Larsson has scored in seven of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- Ekman-Larsson has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Ekman-Larsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:16
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:18
|Home
|L 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/24/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Home
|L 3-0
|11/22/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Home
|L 3-1
Panthers vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
