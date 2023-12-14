Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Osceola County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at Gateway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poinciana High School at Osceola High School - Kissimmee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.