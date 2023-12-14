Panthers vs. Canucks Injury Report Today - December 14
The Florida Panthers' (17-9-2) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Thursday, December 14 game against the Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1) at Rogers Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Josh Mahura
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Carson Soucy
|D
|Out
|Foot
|Guillaume Brisebois
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Pius Suter
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Arena: Rogers Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers Season Insights
- Florida's 85 total goals (3.0 per game) make it the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- It has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +13.
Canucks Season Insights
- The Canucks are the NHL's top scorers, with 111 goals (3.8 per game).
- Vancouver's total of 74 goals given up (2.6 per game) is eighth-best in the league.
- With a goal differential of +37, they top the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Panthers vs. Canucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-115)
|Canucks (-105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.