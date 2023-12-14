The Florida Panthers' (17-9-2) injury report has just one player listed heading into a Thursday, December 14 game against the Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1) at Rogers Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Josh Mahura D Out Lower Body

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carson Soucy D Out Foot Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Pius Suter C Out Lower Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head

Panthers vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Panthers Season Insights

Florida's 85 total goals (3.0 per game) make it the 20th-ranked scoring team in the league.

It has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +13.

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks are the NHL's top scorers, with 111 goals (3.8 per game).

Vancouver's total of 74 goals given up (2.6 per game) is eighth-best in the league.

With a goal differential of +37, they top the league.

Panthers vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Canucks (-105) 6

