The Florida Panthers will travel to face the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, December 14, with the Canucks victorious in three straight games.

You can tune in on BSFL and ESPN+ as the Panthers play the Canucks.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Panthers vs Canucks Additional Info

Panthers vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/21/2023 Panthers Canucks 5-3 VAN

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 72 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.

The Panthers' 85 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 20th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Panthers are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 28 goals during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 28 17 20 37 8 15 46.7% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 25 10 18 28 14 24 53.3% Carter Verhaeghe 28 13 10 23 16 14 40.7% Evan Rodrigues 28 6 15 21 9 7 35% Matthew Tkachuk 28 5 15 20 20 12 50%

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks' total of 74 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is eighth in the NHL.

The Canucks have scored 111 goals (3.8 per game), No. 1 in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Canucks are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players