Thursday will feature a likely competitive NHL outing between the Florida Panthers (17-9-2, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1, -105 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+.

Panthers vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Canucks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Canucks Betting Trends

Florida and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 14 of 28 games this season.

In the 18 times this season the Panthers have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 13-5 in those games.

The Canucks have been the underdog 12 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 58.3%, of those games.

Florida is 13-5 (winning 72.2% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Vancouver is 7-5 when it is underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Sam Bennett 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+100) Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-161) 3.5 (+130) Sam Reinhart 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-167) 2.5 (-118)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 3-7-0 6.3 2.80 2.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.80 2.10 6 21.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 5-5-0 6.5 3.30 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.30 2.70 5 16.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

