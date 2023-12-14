Panthers vs. Canucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 14
The Florida Panthers (17-9-2) hit the road against the Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1, winners of three in a row) at Rogers Arena. The contest on Thursday, December 14 begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+.
Over the last 10 contests for the Panthers (5-4-1), their offense has totaled 28 goals while their defense has given up 21 goals. They have registered 28 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (21.4%).
Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Panthers vs. Canucks Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Canucks 4, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-105)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 17-9-2 record overall, with a 2-2-4 record in games that have gone to overtime.
- In the 10 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 7-2-1 record (good for 15 points).
- In the three games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.
- Florida has finished 2-1-1 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering five points).
- The Panthers are 15-3-0 in the 18 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 30 points).
- In the nine games when Florida has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 14 points after finishing 7-2-0.
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 12-8-2 (26 points).
- The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Panthers finished 4-1-0 in those contests (eight points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|20th
|3.04
|Goals Scored
|3.83
|1st
|5th
|2.57
|Goals Allowed
|2.55
|4th
|2nd
|33.8
|Shots
|28.2
|28th
|3rd
|27.1
|Shots Allowed
|29.8
|13th
|20th
|18.18%
|Power Play %
|26.47%
|5th
|12th
|81.52%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.82%
|25th
Panthers vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
