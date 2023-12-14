The Florida Panthers (17-9-2) hit the road against the Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1, winners of three in a row) at Rogers Arena. The contest on Thursday, December 14 begins at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+.

Over the last 10 contests for the Panthers (5-4-1), their offense has totaled 28 goals while their defense has given up 21 goals. They have registered 28 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (21.4%).

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Panthers vs. Canucks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Canucks 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-105)

Canucks (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 17-9-2 record overall, with a 2-2-4 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the 10 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 7-2-1 record (good for 15 points).

In the three games this season the Panthers scored just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Florida has finished 2-1-1 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering five points).

The Panthers are 15-3-0 in the 18 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 30 points).

In the nine games when Florida has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 14 points after finishing 7-2-0.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 12-8-2 (26 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Panthers finished 4-1-0 in those contests (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 20th 3.04 Goals Scored 3.83 1st 5th 2.57 Goals Allowed 2.55 4th 2nd 33.8 Shots 28.2 28th 3rd 27.1 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 20th 18.18% Power Play % 26.47% 5th 12th 81.52% Penalty Kill % 75.82% 25th

Panthers vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

