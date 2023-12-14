Panthers vs. Canucks December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
When the Florida Panthers face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), Sam Reinhart and J.T. Miller should be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.
Panthers vs. Canucks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Panthers (-115)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSFL,ESPN+
Panthers Players to Watch
- Reinhart has been a key contributor for Florida this season, collecting 37 points in 28 games.
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 10 goals and 18 assists, equaling 28 points (1.0 per game).
- Carter Verhaeghe has posted 13 goals and 10 assists for Florida.
- Anthony Stolarz's record is 4-2-1. He has given up 16 goals (2.29 goals against average) and made 170 saves.
Canucks Players to Watch
- Miller's 15 goals and 27 assists in 29 matchups give him 42 points on the season.
- Vancouver's Quinn Hughes has posted 39 total points (1.3 per game), with nine goals and 30 assists.
- This season, Vancouver's Elias Pettersson has 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Casey DeSmith has a 5-2-1 record this season, with a .913 save percentage (19th in the league). In 9 games, he has 231 saves, and has conceded 22 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Panthers vs. Canucks Stat Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Canucks AVG
|Canucks Rank
|20th
|3.04
|Goals Scored
|3.83
|1st
|5th
|2.57
|Goals Allowed
|2.55
|4th
|2nd
|33.8
|Shots
|28.2
|28th
|3rd
|27.1
|Shots Allowed
|29.8
|13th
|20th
|18.18%
|Power Play %
|26.47%
|5th
|12th
|81.52%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.82%
|25th
