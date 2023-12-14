When the Florida Panthers face the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET), Sam Reinhart and J.T. Miller should be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Panthers vs. Canucks Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart has been a key contributor for Florida this season, collecting 37 points in 28 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 10 goals and 18 assists, equaling 28 points (1.0 per game).

Carter Verhaeghe has posted 13 goals and 10 assists for Florida.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 4-2-1. He has given up 16 goals (2.29 goals against average) and made 170 saves.

Canucks Players to Watch

Miller's 15 goals and 27 assists in 29 matchups give him 42 points on the season.

Vancouver's Quinn Hughes has posted 39 total points (1.3 per game), with nine goals and 30 assists.

This season, Vancouver's Elias Pettersson has 37 points (11 goals, 26 assists) this season.

In the crease, Casey DeSmith has a 5-2-1 record this season, with a .913 save percentage (19th in the league). In 9 games, he has 231 saves, and has conceded 22 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Canucks Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Canucks AVG Canucks Rank 20th 3.04 Goals Scored 3.83 1st 5th 2.57 Goals Allowed 2.55 4th 2nd 33.8 Shots 28.2 28th 3rd 27.1 Shots Allowed 29.8 13th 20th 18.18% Power Play % 26.47% 5th 12th 81.52% Penalty Kill % 75.82% 25th

