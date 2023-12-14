The Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the Florida Panthers (17-9-2) at home on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+.

Panthers vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-115) Canucks (-105) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have put together a 13-5 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has a record of 13-5 (winning 72.2%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Florida and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 14 of 28 games this season.

Panthers vs Canucks Additional Info

Panthers vs. Canucks Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 85 (20th) Goals 111 (1st) 72 (4th) Goals Allowed 74 (8th) 16 (21st) Power Play Goals 27 (3rd) 17 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 22 (26th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 5-4-1 overall.

Florida hit the over in three of its last 10 games.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.6 lower than their season-long average.

The Panthers are ranked 20th in the league with 85 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.

On defense, the Panthers are one of the best squads in NHL action, allowing 72 goals to rank fourth.

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +13.

