Panthers vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Vancouver Canucks (19-9-1) will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the Florida Panthers (17-9-2) at home on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET on BSFL and ESPN+.
Panthers vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-115)
|Canucks (-105)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have put together a 13-5 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has a record of 13-5 (winning 72.2%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
- Florida and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 14 of 28 games this season.
Panthers vs Canucks Additional Info
Panthers vs. Canucks Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|85 (20th)
|Goals
|111 (1st)
|72 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|74 (8th)
|16 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (3rd)
|17 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (26th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 5-4-1 overall.
- Florida hit the over in three of its last 10 games.
- The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.6 lower than their season-long average.
- The Panthers are ranked 20th in the league with 85 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.
- On defense, the Panthers are one of the best squads in NHL action, allowing 72 goals to rank fourth.
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +13.
