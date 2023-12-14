Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Canucks on December 14, 2023
J.T. Miller and Sam Reinhart are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers meet at Rogers Arena on Thursday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).
Panthers vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Panthers vs. Canucks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Reinhart has been a major player for Florida this season, with 37 points in 28 games.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 10
|0
|4
|4
|2
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 6
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's most productive contributors through 25 games, with 10 goals and 18 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 10
|1
|2
|3
|5
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 6
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Carter Verhaeghe has 23 total points for Florida, with 13 goals and 10 assists.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Penguins
|Dec. 8
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Stars
|Dec. 6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|5
NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks
J.T. Miller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
Miller's 15 goals and 27 assists in 29 games for Vancouver add up to 42 total points on the season.
Miller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Quinn Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Quinn Hughes has helped lead the attack for Vancouver this season with nine goals and 30 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 12
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 5
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Flames
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|1
