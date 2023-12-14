J.T. Miller and Sam Reinhart are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Vancouver Canucks and the Florida Panthers meet at Rogers Arena on Thursday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Panthers vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Reinhart has been a major player for Florida this season, with 37 points in 28 games.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 0 4 4 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 0 1 1 1 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 2 3 3 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 0 1 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is another of Florida's most productive contributors through 25 games, with 10 goals and 18 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 1 2 3 5 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 1 2 2 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 0 0 0 4

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Carter Verhaeghe has 23 total points for Florida, with 13 goals and 10 assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Blue Jackets Dec. 10 1 0 1 4 vs. Penguins Dec. 8 0 1 1 4 vs. Stars Dec. 6 1 0 1 6 vs. Islanders Dec. 2 1 1 2 5

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Miller's 15 goals and 27 assists in 29 games for Vancouver add up to 42 total points on the season.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Devils Dec. 5 1 2 3 4 at Flames Dec. 2 0 0 0 0

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Quinn Hughes has helped lead the attack for Vancouver this season with nine goals and 30 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 3 3 1 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Flames Dec. 2 1 0 1 1

