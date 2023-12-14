Should you bet on Sam Bennett to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett stats and insights

In three of 16 games this season, Bennett has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Bennett's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Bennett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:16 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:09 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:45 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 3-0 11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:31 Home L 3-1

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

