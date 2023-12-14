The Florida Panthers, Sam Bennett among them, play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena. Thinking about a wager on Bennett? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Bennett has averaged 12:35 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Bennett has a goal in three games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In five of 16 games this year, Bennett has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Bennett has an assist in three of 16 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Bennett's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Bennett has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +37.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 16 Games 2 6 Points 2 3 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

