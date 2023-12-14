On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Vancouver Canucks. Is Sam Reinhart going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Reinhart stats and insights

  • Reinhart has scored in 13 of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • In one game against the Canucks this season, he has scored two goals on four shots.
  • Reinhart has picked up seven goals and three assists on the power play.
  • He has a 24.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 4 0 4 19:50 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:22 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 3 1 2 18:37 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 19:55 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:03 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 2 2 0 18:57 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:12 Home L 3-0
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 3-1

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

