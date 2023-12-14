The Florida Panthers, Sam Reinhart included, will meet the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Reinhart intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Sam Reinhart vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Reinhart has a plus-minus of +16, while averaging 20:28 on the ice per game.

In Reinhart's 28 games played this season he's scored in 13 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Reinhart has a point in 19 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in 13 of them.

Reinhart has an assist in 13 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that Reinhart hits the over on his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +37.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 28 Games 3 37 Points 4 17 Goals 2 20 Assists 2

