Should you bet on Steven Lorentz to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Vancouver Canucks go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Steven Lorentz score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Lorentz stats and insights

  • Lorentz has scored in one of 21 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
  • Lorentz has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 74 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Lorentz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 5-2
12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 6:28 Home L 4-3
11/22/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:48 Home L 3-1
11/20/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:02 Home W 5-3
11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:26 Away L 2-1
11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 8:31 Away W 5-3
11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:55 Home W 4-3
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:56 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:09 Away W 4-3 OT

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

