When the Florida Panthers play the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Uvis Balinskis light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Balinskis stats and insights

Balinskis has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.

Balinskis has zero points on the power play.

Balinskis' shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (2.6 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.7 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Balinskis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:48 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:31 Away W 5-2 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:00 Home L 3-0 11/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:09 Away L 2-1 11/14/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:47 Away W 5-3 11/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 4-3 11/10/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:50 Home W 5-2 11/4/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:19 Away L 5-2 11/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:47 Away W 2-0 10/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:47 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.