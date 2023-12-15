Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Collier County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lely High School at Seacrest Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gulf Coast High School at Lely High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Myers High School at Barron Collier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverdale HS at Palmetto Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Naples at St John Neumann Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Immokalee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Immokalee, FL

Immokalee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Golden Gate High School