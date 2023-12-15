Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Escambia County, Florida today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Escambia High School at Pensacola High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Florida High School - Tech at Pine Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pensacola Catholic HS at Gulf Breeze High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gulf Breeze, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
