Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Hernando County, Florida today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School - Brooksville at Nature Coast Tech High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Brooksville, FL

Brooksville, FL Conference: 4A - District 9

4A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Crystal River High School at Weeki Wachee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Weeki Wachee, FL

Weeki Wachee, FL Conference: 4A - District 9

4A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Seven Rivers Christian School at Bishop McLaughlin Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Spring Hill, FL

Spring Hill, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Springstead HS at Hernando High School