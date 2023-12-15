If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Holmes County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Freeport High School at Holmes County High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 15

2:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Bonifay, FL

Bonifay, FL Conference: 1A - District 2

1A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Ponce de Leon HS at Bethlehem High School