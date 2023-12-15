The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-4) hope to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
Jacksonville vs. Marshall Scoring Comparison

  • The Thundering Herd's 86.4 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 70.9 the Dolphins give up.
  • Marshall has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.
  • Jacksonville has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.4 points.
  • The Dolphins put up 6.0 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Thundering Herd allow (73.6).
  • When Jacksonville totals more than 73.6 points, it is 1-1.
  • Marshall is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.
  • The Dolphins are making 41.0% of their shots from the field, 5.1% lower than the Thundering Herd allow to opponents (46.1%).
  • The Thundering Herd's 41.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.4 higher than the Dolphins have given up.

Jacksonville Leaders

  • Edyn Battle: 19.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (12-for-42)
  • Saniyah Craig: 12.0 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)
  • Jalisa Dunlap: 7.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (5-for-25)
  • Sana'a Garrett: 4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.5 FG%
  • Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.2 FG%, 43.8 3PT% (7-for-16)

Jacksonville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Edward Waters W 87-70 Swisher Gymnasium
12/7/2023 @ Florida State L 99-73 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/11/2023 North Carolina Central W 70-67 Swisher Gymnasium
12/15/2023 Marshall - Swisher Gymnasium
12/17/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
12/20/2023 @ Alabama - Foster Auditorium

