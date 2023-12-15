There is high school basketball competition in Levy County, Florida today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Levy County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ocala Christian Academy at Cedar Key School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Cedar Key, FL

Cedar Key, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Trenton High School at Chiefland High School