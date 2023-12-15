Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Okaloosa County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Okaloosa County, Florida today, we've got what you need here.
Okaloosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Choctawhatchee High School at Crestview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Crestview, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
