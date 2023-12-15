Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Orange County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 14
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Ridge HS at Apopka High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Apopka, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at Lake Nona High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winter Park HS at Boone High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvest Community High School at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at Windermere Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at Windermere High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Windermere, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East River High School at University High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dr. Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Buena Vista High School at Altamonte Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Orangewood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Maitland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
