Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
In Pasco County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wesley Chapel High School at Sunlake High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Land O Lakes, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wiregrass Ranch High School at Pasco High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dade City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Fivay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hudson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Anclote High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Holiday, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lake High School at Gulf High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
