Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pinellas County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Pinellas County, Florida today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gibbs High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Mooney High School at Admiral Farragut Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Fivay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hudson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Christian School at Shorecrest Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Lake High School at Gulf High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mitchell High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Clearwater, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seminole High School - Seminole at Osceola Fundamental High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Seminole, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clearwater High School at Dunedin High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dunedin, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
