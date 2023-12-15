Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Polk County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Santa Fe Catholic High School at McKeel Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartow High School at Kathleen High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Gibson High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Community HS at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
