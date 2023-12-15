Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you reside in Seminole County, Florida and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Mary High School at Seminole High School - Sanford
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sanford, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Buena Vista High School at Altamonte Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
