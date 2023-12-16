Should you bet on Aaron Ekblad to score a goal when the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad stats and insights

  • Ekblad is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (five shots).
  • Ekblad has picked up one assist on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 92 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Ekblad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-0
12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:07 Away L 4-0
12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:40 Away W 5-2
12/8/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:52 Home W 3-1
12/6/2023 Stars 1 0 1 23:32 Home W 5-4
12/2/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 20:47 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:28 Away W 5-1
11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 23:01 Away L 2-1 SO
11/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 25:47 Away W 5-0
11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:13 Home L 3-0

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

