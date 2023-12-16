Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal when the Florida Panthers face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Barkov stats and insights

In 10 of 26 games this season, Barkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

He has one goal on the power play, and also six assists.

He has a 12.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Barkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:42 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 20:23 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 18:06 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 2 1 1 18:42 Home W 5-4 12/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:46 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 18:28 Away W 5-1 11/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 2-1 SO 11/27/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:14 Away W 5-0 11/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

BSFL and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.