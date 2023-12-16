The Florida Panthers, Aleksander Barkov Jr. included, will meet the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Barkov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Barkov has averaged 17:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +19.

In 10 of 26 games this season, Barkov has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Barkov has a point in 16 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in 10 of them.

Barkov has an assist in 14 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Barkov goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Barkov has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 26 Games 3 28 Points 0 10 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

