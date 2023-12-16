The Appalachian State Mountaineers are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5.5), in this year's Cure Bowl, where they will meet the Miami (OH) RedHawks. FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) matchup in this article.

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-5.5) 47.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-5.5) 48.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Appalachian State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Mountaineers have been favored by 5.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Miami (OH) has put together a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The RedHawks have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Appalachian State & Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Miami (OH) To Win the MAC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.