How to Watch Baylor vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will try to build on a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on FOX.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears make 52% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
- In games Baylor shoots higher than 38.5% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.
- The 91.1 points per game the Bears record are 26.3 more points than the Spartans allow (64.8).
- Baylor is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
- Michigan State has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
- The Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 184th.
- The Spartans put up just 4.7 more points per game (72.3) than the Bears give up (67.6).
- Michigan State is 4-5 when giving up fewer than 91.1 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor averaged 82.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.1 more points than it averaged away from home (71.1).
- The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.9).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Baylor fared better in home games last season, sinking 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Michigan State scored 1.6 more points per game at home (70.6) than on the road (69).
- In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 10.6 fewer points per game at home (61.4) than away (72).
- Beyond the arc, Michigan State made fewer triples on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (40.3%) than at home (41.9%) as well.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 86-55
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 77-70
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/18/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/21/2023
|Stony Brook
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
