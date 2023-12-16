Saturday's contest between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-66 and heavily favors Purdue Fort Wayne to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana Venue: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 84, Bethune-Cookman 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-18.4)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.5

Purdue Fort Wayne has gone 5-3-0 against the spread, while Bethune-Cookman's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. The Mastodons are 5-3-0 and the Wildcats are 3-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +70 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.8 points per game. They're putting up 78.8 points per game, 104th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.0 per outing to rank 185th in college basketball.

Bethune-Cookman pulls down 37.1 rebounds per game (171st in college basketball), compared to the 37.7 of its opponents.

Bethune-Cookman hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (240th in college basketball) at a 29.3% rate (316th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make, shooting 34.4% from deep.

Bethune-Cookman has won the turnover battle by 7.6 per game, committing 13.4 (292nd in college basketball) while forcing 21.0 (first in college basketball).

