The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Mastodons are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 45th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 78.8 points per game, 11.1 more points than the 67.7 the Mastodons allow to opponents.

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 67.7 points.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bethune-Cookman scored 74.5 points per game at home last season, and 62.4 on the road.

The Wildcats conceded fewer points at home (69.7 per game) than on the road (79.6) last season.

Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman made fewer treys away (6.1 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.9%) as well.

