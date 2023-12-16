Will Bethune-Cookman be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Bethune-Cookman's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Bethune-Cookman's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Bethune-Cookman ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 288

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman's best wins

Bethune-Cookman, in its signature win of the season, defeated the South Carolina State Bulldogs 80-71 on December 9. Zion Harmon tallied a team-best 33 points with six rebounds and eight assists in the contest versus South Carolina State.

Next best wins

96-82 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on December 1

79-73 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on November 20

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Bethune-Cookman has drawn the 328th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Wildcats' upcoming schedule, they have two games versus teams that are above .500 and 19 games against teams with worse records than their own.

BCU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Bethune-Cookman's next game

Matchup: Chicago State Cougars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Chicago State Cougars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Bethune-Cookman games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.