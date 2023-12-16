CUSA Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The bowl season schedule features four CUSA matchups, with Fresno State (+3.5) against New Mexico State among the best bets against the spread, based on our projections. For more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, keep reading.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on all CUSA games with BetMGM!
Best Week 16 CUSA Spread Bets
Pick: Fresno State +3.5 vs. New Mexico State
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New Mexico State by 0.0 points
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Western Kentucky +2 vs. Old Dominion
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Old Dominion by 0.1 points
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: December 18
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Louisiana +2.5 vs. Jacksonville State
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Jacksonville State by 1.5 points
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Make your CUSA spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 16 CUSA Total Bets
Under 65.5 - Liberty vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks
- Projected Total: 61.4 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
Under 58.5 - Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana
- Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 51.5 - New Mexico State vs. Fresno State
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 50.9 points
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 16 CUSA Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Liberty
|13-0 (9-0 CUSA)
|40.8 / 22.7
|514.9 / 356.5
|New Mexico State
|10-4 (7-2 CUSA)
|28.7 / 21.8
|426.5 / 385.6
|Jacksonville State
|8-4 (6-2 CUSA)
|29.8 / 20.3
|397.8 / 361.6
|Western Kentucky
|7-5 (5-3 CUSA)
|29.8 / 28.2
|396.0 / 426.7
|Middle Tennessee
|4-8 (3-5 CUSA)
|24.3 / 28.1
|391.1 / 395.6
|Louisiana Tech
|3-9 (2-6 CUSA)
|25.9 / 33.4
|383.6 / 417.8
|Sam Houston
|3-9 (2-6 CUSA)
|20.0 / 26.2
|311.4 / 392.5
|UTEP
|3-9 (2-6 CUSA)
|19.9 / 28.5
|361.7 / 386.8
|Florida International
|4-8 (1-7 CUSA)
|20.1 / 31.8
|320.3 / 436.7
Watch CUSA games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.