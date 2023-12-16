Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. There are prop bets for Montour available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Brandon Montour vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour has averaged 23:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Montour has yet to score a goal this season through 13 games played.

In two of 13 games this year, Montour has recorded a point, but he has no games with multiple points.

Montour has an assist in two of 13 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Montour's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Montour has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are allowing 92 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 13 Games 3 2 Points 1 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

